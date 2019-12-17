"You Should Go To Fuc*in' Jail": Chaos Ensues As Schiff Accused Of 'Treason' At California Event

“You will be going to jail…”
A Glendale, California town hall event hosted by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) became less than civil on Saturday, after hecklers accused the House Intelligence Committee chairman of “treason” and being a “liar,” according to the Los Angeles Times
Around a dozen Trump supporters attended the event to discuss the House’s recent recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Scattered throughout the audience, the protesters began yelling “Liar!” at the de facto ringleader of House Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump
Delphiers being Delphied.