Atkinson fired & the DEADLY Ukraine impeachment hoax (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss U.S. President Trump’s firing of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, and how the entire Ukrainegate impeachment hoax distracted Congress, the White House and the mainstream media from the incoming Covid-19 pandemic.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, is warning his panel will “undertake additional oversight” of recent changes to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, including President Trump firing the inspector general of the intelligence community.

Schiff raised several issues related to management of the office in a letter sent Tuesday to Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence.

In the letter, Schiff questions the firing of Michael Atkinson. Atkinson, in his position as inspector general, turned over a whistleblower complaint to Congress that led to impeachment hearings into Trump. Trump has railed against Atkinson, saying he “did a terrible job.”

Atkinson on Sunday said he was fired because he “faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General.”

