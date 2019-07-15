Yellow Vests gain strength, as Macron booed by massive crowds on Bastille Day (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the Saturday Yellow vest protests, which resulted in violent clashes with French police on Bastille Day.

Police fired tear gas at protesters during a tense standoff in Paris following the annual military parade, where French President Macron was booed and jeered by french citizens as he drove down the Champs-Elysees.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge…

French riot police squared off once again with protesters after the Paris Bastille Day military parade, according to AFP.

Protesters broke into anti-government chants, knocking down security barriers and setting fire to garbage cans, resulting in the deployment of tear gas and other crowd control measures. Outside of AFP and Russia’s RT / Ruptly, the MSM has largely ignored these protests.

Of note, many of the protesters were not wearing actual yellow vests, as anyone doing so was blocked from entering the parade area. Instead, they carried yellow balloons.

The clashes disrupted the national celebration of the 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris during the French Revolution – for which France holds an annual military parade (imagine if Donald Trump did the same!). Macron was joined by several other EU leaders, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He was also booed while riding down the Champs-Elysées while standing next to France’s chief of staff General Francois Lecointre, according to the report.

There was a flying soldier at the event which was moderately cool.

As CNN strangely points out, at least 24 Yellow Vest protesters have lost their eyes amid the often-violent protests which began last November and have continued in varying sizes throughout the ensuing months.

Breidenstein is one of at least 24 people who have lost an eye since the “gilets jaunes,” or Yellow Vest, protests began in November 2018, according to Desarmons-Les, a support group for those maimed on the streets of French cities. What began as a campaign against a gas tax hike, morphed into a broader rally against President Emmanuel Macron’s government. Scenes of violent clashes erupted across France. Protesters hurled petrol bombs and bricks while the riot police used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas as they attempted to contain the anger. In March France’s interior ministry put the number of Yellow Vests injured at 2,200 and put the number of police officers hurt in the clashes at 1,500. The ministry would not give CNN the number of people who sustained eye injuries. –CNN

French police have received wide condemnation from both the United Nations and the European Parliament for their apparent use of excessive force during the Yellow Vest riots.