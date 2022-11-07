in Latest, Video

WSJ, US-Russia in talks. Pavlivka, fierce fighting. Odessa, FB vote to remove Catherine. U/1

267 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

WSJ, US-Russia in talks. Pavlivka, fierce fighting. Odessa, FB vote to remove Catherine. U/1
Topic 766

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote

The Lies of Bill Browder & the Magnitsky Hoax [Lucy Komisar Canadian Patriot interview]

Russian ex-president names key reason for Ukraine conflict