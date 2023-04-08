Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Arthur Travers Harris were notorious War Criminals

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the history of the world, many actors deserved the title of “Butcher” but there are only two persons whom Western historians, journalists, or political analysts pasted this label as the official mark of their participation in world history – General Ratko Mladić (the “Butcher of Bosnia”) and Slobodan Milošević (the “Balkan Butcher”). In the following paragraphs, it is going to be noticed more candidates for the title of “Butcher” as a small contribution to the proper interpretation and understanding of global history.

The Three Men of Slashing

It was in May/September 1945 when WWII ended – the bloodiest and most horrible war ever fought in human history. The war that caused the creation of the UNO in 1945 to protect the world from similar events in the future – a pan-global political-security organization that first issued a legal act was a Charter of the UN which inspired the 1948 Geneva Convention’s definition of genocide.

The Nüremberg and Tokyo Trials were organized as “The Last Battles” for justice as the first ever global trials for war criminals and mass murderers including the top-hierarchy statesmen and politicians. However, 78 years after WWII the crucial moral question still needs a satisfactory answer: Are all the WWII war criminals faced justice at the Nüremberg and Tokyo Trials? Or at least those who did not escape from public life after the war. Here we will present only one of those cases from WWII which has to be characterized as the genocide followed by the personalities directly responsible for it: The 1945 Dresden Massacre.

The 1945 Dresden Raid was surely one of the most destructive air raids during WWII but in world history of massive military destruction and war crimes against humanity too.[i] The main and most destructive air raid was during the night of February 13th−14th, by the British Bomber Command when 805 bombers attacked the city of Dresden which up to that time was protected from similar attacks primarily for two reasons:

The city was of extreme pan-European cultural and historical importance as one of the most beautiful “open-air museum” cities in Europe and probably the city with the most beautiful Baroque architectural inheritance in the world.[ii] The city lacked geostrategic, economic, and military importance.

The main air-born raid was followed by three more similar raids in daylight but now by the U.S. 8th Air Force. The Allied (in fact, the U.K.−U.S.) Supreme Commander-In-Chief the U.S. five-star General Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890−1969) was anxious to link the Allied forces with the advancing Soviet Red Army in South Germany. For that reason, Dresden suddenly became necessary and had to be taken into consideration as a point of high strategic importance and as a communication center, at least in the eyes of Eisenhower. However, at that time Dresden was known as a city that was overcrowded by up to 500,000 German refugees from the east. For the U.K.−U.S. Supreme Command Headquarters, it was clear that any massive air bombing of the city will cost many human lives and cause a human catastrophe. That was not primarily the only thing on Eisenhower’s conscience, but to decide to launch massive air-born attacks on Dresden or not as we must not forget that Eisenhower was only a military commander (a strategos in the Greek) and not a politician. Unquestionably, the Dresden question in January−February 1945 was of a political and human nature and not only a military one. Therefore, together with the Supreme Commander-In-Chief of the Allied Forces, a direct moral and human responsibility for the 1945 Dresden Massacre was on the British PM Winston Churchill (1874−1965) and the U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882−1945) too.

These three men, however, finally agreed that the inevitably very high casualties in Dresden might in the end, nevertheless, help to shorten the war, that from a technical point of view this was true. During one night and one day of the raids, there were over 30,000 buildings destroyed, and the numbers of those who were killed in the bombing and the ensuing firestorm are still in dispute among historians as the estimations go up to 140,000. Here it has to be noticed that if this highest estimation number is going to be true it means that during the 1945 Dresden Massacre more people were killed than in the Hiroshima in August 1945 (around 100,000 or one-third out of the total Hiroshima’s pre-bombing population).

The “Bomber Harris” and the “Atomic Harry”

One person with direct responsibility for transforming Dresden into an open-air crematorium, as the city was bombed by forbidden flammable bombs for massive destruction (Saddam Hussein was attacked in 2003 by the NATO’s alliance under the alleged and finally false accusation to possess exactly such weapons – WMD) is “Bomber Harris” – a commander of the British Royal Air-Forces during the Dresden Raid. The “Bomber Harris” was, in fact, Arthur Travers Harris (1892−1984), the Head of the British Bomber Command in 1942−1945. He was born in Cheltenham, and joined the British Royal Flying Corps in 1915, before fighting as a solder in South-West Africa. He became the Commander of the Fifth Group from 1939 till 1942 when he became the Head of this Group (Bomber Command). The point is that it was exactly Arthur Travers Harris who stubbornly required and defended the massive area bombing of Germany under the idea that such practice will bring the destruction of Germany (including civil settlements) that would finally force Germany to surrender without involving the Allied forces into a full-scale overland military invasion. The crucial point is that this “Bomber Harry’s” strategy received full support from the British PM Winston Churchill who, therefore, became a politician who blessed and legitimized massive aerial massacres in the legal form of genocide as it was described in the post-WWII Charter of the UNO and other international documents on protection of human rights (for instance, the 1949 Geneva Conventions). Nevertheless, there were the “Bomber Harry”, Dwight Eisenhower, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Winston Churchill who transformed the bombing of selected targets such as transport systems, industrial areas, or oil refineries into the massive aerial destruction of the whole urban settlements with transforming them into the open-air crematoriums like it was done for the first time in history with Dresden – a city with a rare historical heritage (today the pre-war Dresden would be on the UNESCO list of protected places of the world’s heritage) but flattened during one night and one day.[iii]

This successful practice became very soon followed by the Allied forces in the cases of other German cities,[iv] like Würtzburg – a tightly packed medieval housing city that exploded in a firestorm in March 1945 in one night with 90% of it destroyed, it was a city which had no strategic importance.[v] However, a strategic bombing of the urban settlements in WWII reached its peak through the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki under the order by the U.S. President (Democrat) Harry Truman – the “Atomic Harry” (1884−1972) who authorized the dropping of the atomic bombs over these two Japanese cities in order to end the war against Japan without further loss of U.S. military troops, insisting on the unconditional surrender of Japan.[vi]

“The Last Battle for Justice” and the “Butchers of Dresden”

Surely, one of the most obvious results of WWII was “its unparalleled destructiveness. It was most visible in the devastated cities of Germany and Japan, where mass aerial bombing, one of the major innovations of the Second World War, proved much more costly to life and buildings than had been the bombing of Spanish cities in the Spanish civil war”.[vii] For that and other reasons, we believe that many Allied militaries and civil top decision-making personalities from WWII had to face justice at the Nüremberg and Tokyo Trials together with Hitler, Eichmann, Pavelić, and many others. However, it is an old truth that the winners are writing history and re-writing historiography. Therefore, instead, to see Dwight Eisenhower, Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR), Harry Truman, or Arthur Travers Harris at the Nüremberg and Tokyo Trials’ courtrooms as indicted on such charges as crimes against humanity and genocide as were the German Nazi defendants, who included the NSDAP’s officials and high-ranking military officers along with the German industrialists, lawmen, and doctors, we are even 78 years after the WWII reading and learning politically whitewashed and embellished biographies of those war criminals who destroyed Dresden, Hiroshima or Nagasaki as national heroes, freedom fighters and democracy protectors.[viii] For instance, in any official biography of Winston Churchill is not written that he is responsible for the ethnic cleansing of the German civilians in 1945 but we know that the British PM clearly promised the Poles to get after the war ethnically cleansed territory from the Germans.[ix]

If the Nüremberg Trial, 1945−1949 was “The Last Battle” for justice,[x] then it was incomplete. Moreover, two of the most ardent killers of Dresden – Churchill, and Eisenhower were granted after the war the second premiership and double-term presidentship, respectively, in their countries.

There were many (Western) butchers in world history but only small fishes (from the Balkans) are officially marked by the such label.

Dr. Vladislav B. Sotirovic

Ex-University Professor

Research Fellow at Centre for Geostrategic Studies

Belgrade, Serbia

www.geostrategy.rs

vsotirovic@yahoo.com

© Vladislav B. Sotirovic 2023

