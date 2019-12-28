in Links, Latest

WIKILEAKS: Chemical Weapons Watchdog Ordered Deletion of ‘All Traces’ of Findings That Syrian 'Chemical Attack' May Have Been Staged

Wikileaks has published shocking leaked documents from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in which they covered up a dissenting report that concluded chemical weapons were not used in the Syrian city of Duoma last year. The latest release is the fourth batch of leaked documents that WikiLeaks has published from OPCW. 

In one of the leaked e-mail exchanges, from February 27-28, between members of the fact finding mission (FFM) deployed to Douma and senior officials of the OPCW, the watchdog’s Chief of Cabinet Sebastien Braha ordered the removal of “all traces” of a report by Ian Henderson.

“Please get this document out of DRA [Documents Registry Archive]… And please remove all traces, if any, of its delivery/storage/whatever in DRA,” the email reads.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/wikileaks-chemical-weapons-watchdog-ordered-deletion-of-all-traces-of-findings-that-syrian-chemical-attack-was-staged/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily

sadadasda
Guest
sadadasda

And remember that Donald Trump ACTED on this manufactured nonsense to attack a sovereign country gratuitously! If Trump should be impeached for anything, THIS should be it!

December 28, 2019
Brokenspine66
Member
Brokenspine66

Sadly, I’m NOT surprised at all.

December 28, 2019
Errunur
Member
Errunur

No credibility in this organisation. (IM NOT DEFENDING TRUMP) Due to the MASSIVE PRESSURE on him to respond he responded. Its a shame.

December 28, 2019

