WHY THE WEST IS KILLING ITSELF WITH ALEX CHRISTOFOROU FROM THE DURAN.COM

WHY THE WEST KILLING ITSELF WITH ALEX CHRISTOFOROU FROM THE DURAN.COM I am joined by Alex Christoforou. He and I discuss the motives behind the suicidal sanctions that the West is imposing on itself….
One trillion dollar military budget needs adversaries. Truman said once Show me a poltician that got rich in politics and I show you the crook. Pelosi Graham Romney they leave as millionairs. Its loot and plunder. Colonialism never went away. It morphed into economic development for the third world. Did the third world become better? No. US UK EU still loot and plunder. The people that controls politicians (oligarchs) want everything so you own nothing. That was during the Covid scam also. Who were targetted? The pensioners.