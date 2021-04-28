in Links, Latest

Why NATO is dangerous for the Baltic States | The Baltic Word

50 Views

Visit Direct Link

Relations between Russia and NATO are becoming worse. In the near future, the situation can become quite dangerous. Since the Baltic States are the main NATO bridgeheads, deterioration of the situation will lead to the most negative consequences for the population of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The United States is committed to rebuilding and mobilizing…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pro-Navalny protesters failed & Anti-Corruption Foundation extremists

Russia does not want a war, but she is ready for one [Video]