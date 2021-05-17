in Latest, Video

Why Lumber and Other Commodities Will FALL! Interview With Uneducated Economist

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

U.S. And Its Allies Try to Split The World in Two

Elijah Schaffer calls out the Democrats for what they are [Video]