Why is Macron pushing so hard for an EU ARMY?
The Duran: Episode 1095
France to return ambassador to Washington after Biden’s call to Macron in wake of major military contract snub
The French ambassador to the US, recalled recently over the AUKUS row, will return to Washington next week, President Emmanuel Macron has announced after a phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden.
