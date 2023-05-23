Why I Believe that George W. Bush Should Be Tried & Executed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Treason is participation in a war against one’s own country — that’s to say: against the citizenry of that country. George W. Bush’s country is the United States. When he was U.S. President he was actually at war against it — against the American people — and especially against its future, the future of the American people. We suffer it today. He served the interests only of America’s fewer-than-a-thousand billionaires — to rob Americans and everybody else, at the expense of that public and especially of the direct victims (including the deceived U.S. soldiers) of his entirely lie-based invasion of Iraq, and also at the expense of the 2008 global economic crash, whose perpetrators (who profited enormously from those mega-corporate bankster thefts) then became protected by G.W. Bush’s successor Barack Obama (who likewise ought to be prosecuted for treason — but that case isn’t being presented here).

He might even have been, along with the Saud family whose members in America he allowed to escape immediately after the 9/11 attacks because of their having (as the FBI documented) financed at least some of the attacks’ terrorist perpetrators, a co-conspirator along with them in having asssisted in the planning and preparation for those attacks, and definitely in the subsequent protection of its top-level perpetrators — its financiers, its financial backers, including his Saud-family friends.

A docudrama that displays very clearly the extent of George W. Bush’s responsibility for the international war crime and purely aggressive — not at all defensive — U.S. invasion of Iraq on 20 March 2003, is the masterpiece, Shock and Awe, by film director Rob Reiner in 2018. It not only presents this case dramatically, but simultaneously shows film-clips of Bush’s having been that crime’s CEO, and of his friend Donald Rumsfeld’s having been its COO, so that no one can reasonably doubt that if that was a criminal act — which is clearly so (despite never having been prosecuted as having been). Those two men were principally to blame for having perpetrated it, because it definitely wouldn’t have been done if they had not wanted it to be done. I rest my case on that film’s accuracy, because it presents not only the case to indict but to convict — and if neither is done, then there is no accountability at all in America for the most heinous top-level, executive, crimes, none. How can a country like that be, even possibly, a democracy?

In a democracy, no one stands above the law, everyone is accountable for his/her decisions. Above all else, such a country’s top officials need to be accountable. A country in which only the two-bit crooks and the lower-level perpetrators who merely carry out but do not initiate and plan and organize and fund crimes, end up being in prison or executed by means of the law, is a dictatorship by its top-level crooks, who are the people who do those top-level things.

Are political elections in America elections for people to be placed above the laws, or are they instead elections for people to create and to impose the laws? If elections in a country place the office-holders above the laws, then they are electing an aristocracy, not a democracy. Worst of all is when those elected aristocrats represent actually NOT the public who elected them, but the financiers who funded their campaigns and so actually placed them into office.

What kind of country is America? Is it (and is it now to remain) a dictatorship; or will it become a democracy?

There is only one important omission from the script of that masterful docudrama by Rob Reiner: It isn’t entirely clear whether George W. Bush actually knew that he was falsifying to the public, or whether he instead had been fooled by Donald Rumsfeld and perhaps other subordinates, such as Dick Cheney and Condoleezza Rice. Fortunately, however, I have elsewhere proven that he actually knew that he was falsifying — there is nothing at all doubtful remaining about that matter.

So: this was very definitely HIS crime, and everyone else were merely participants in it. Though this masterpiece by Rob Reiner makes clear that a few people — such as John Walcott, Knight Ridder Washington bureau chief, and his subordinates — did everything they knew how to do in order to undeceive the American public to whom Bush was lying, the entire rest of the system in the United States was working against them, so that the top man’s deceits would be widely believed by the public.

If there is not accountability now, then when will there ever be? And, if that non-accountability is to be and remain the case, then what message does this fact send out to the entire world, about America?

Our Government has a fundamental obligation to prosecute George W. Bush, for treason.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report