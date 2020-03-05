Why Do Corporations Speak the Way They Do?

The pernicious spread of garbage language.
In An Ideal Husband, Gertrude Chiltern praises the newspaper of a friend saying of it that ‘truth shines out like a beacon, while lies run vainly for the shadows’. The same might be said of the Duran, whose Alexander Mercouris not only delivers the truth, but composes it extemporaneously in polished perfectly phrased prose. As a stark study in contrasts, there is the language of the corporate world, about which not much eloquence is possible as Molly Young explains in this amusing and informative article.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply