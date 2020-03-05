THE CORONAVIRUS HOAX

A Fake Virus Pandemic was Fabricated to Cover-Up a Global Disaster; an Outbreak of 5G Radiation Poisoning..

The Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic was STAGED tocover-up the public health crisis caused bythe intensive 5G roll-out in Wuhan in 2019.

“China was long ago set to be the 5G showcase for the world.Major metro areas and technology hubs like Wuhan wereselected to be official 5G Demonstration Zones.

Only such a high concentration of 5G radio-frequency transmitters and microwave towers would permit a citywide build-out of theInternet of Things.

2019 was the year Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, was “expected to have 10,000 5G base stations by the end of 2019, said Song Qizhu, head of Hubei Provincial Communication Administration”.

Then the Coronavirus hit, so the whole world was told. What really happened was that a new variant of the Coronavirus was released in Wuhan after the 5G experimenters saw an epidemic of 5G Radiation Poisoning explode.

The 5G guinea pigs were literally dropping like flies as soon as they flipped the 5G switch.

The hospital ERs and urgent care clinics were overwhelmed. The 5G scientists watching the burgeoning public health crisis immediately activated Plan B:Blame it on a virulent flu—a bioengineered coronavirus thatproduces symptoms similar to 5G Syndrome.”

— Intelligence Analyst and Former U.S. Army Officer

http://themillenniumreport.com/2020/03/coronavirus-hoax-fake-virus-pandemic-fabricated-to-cover-up-global-outbreak-of-5g-syndrome/#more-85962

Referral link

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report