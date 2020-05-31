Why Christians are a threat to the lockdown ideology | The Conservative Woman

By Julian Mann
THE experience of the Underground Church in Communist Eastern Europe has a vital spiritual lesson for any British Christians brave enough to defy lockdown ideology.
One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist and believe that the lockdown is a planned Leftist coup to see that the socially Marxist establishment in Britain is in its ideological element. Reporting on the heavily policed anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park on May 16, journalist James Delingpole interviewed a woman who grew up in Communist Czechoslovakia in the 1970s. She said she recognised the symptoms of Communism in lockdown Britain.
