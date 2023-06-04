Why America is losing its war against Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The reason, in a nutshell, is that America’s neoconservatism (or aggressive insistence that it must remain the world’s leading nation) is antagonizing so many previously neutral or “non-aligned” nations to shun America, so that the steam is going out of the U.S.-led effort to salvage Ukraine as a U.S. ‘ally’. America’s existing ‘allies’ need to “follow their leader,” but other nations don’t — and, increasingly, they are not.

On 28 May 2014, at the very height of American neoconservatism, and just three months after America’s coup had grabbed control over Ukraine in February 2014, U.S. President Barack Obama arrogantly announced to America’s future generals:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

He was telling his country’s future military leaders that all nations except America are “dispensable.” That was his message to the military. He also was telling the BRICS, and other developing nations, that the U.S. military is tasked to keep them down. They didn’t like this; America now was clearly, there, making enemies of them. They knew it, but kept quiet about it, and set about protecting themselves from it.

The idea to make Ukraine — the nation that has by far the nearest border to potentially blitz-nuking Russia’s central command in the Kremlin barely 300 miles or a five-minute missile-flying-distance, away from The Kremlin — the idea to make Ukraine the springboard to checkmating Russia, and to thereby forcing it to join the American ‘alliance’ or empire (which is what actually happened), displays just how far the U.S. Government intends to go, in order to “expand NATO” and — and to take control, ultimately, over the entire world (including China). This now-blatantly displayed intention threatens all “non-aligned” or independent nations.

The U.S.-led sanctions against Russia have especially been, to all of the non-aligned nations, a warning of what could be done to themselves, if they decide to disobey the American behemoth. They are responding to that threat, by setting up the means to overcome those sanctions against themselves, when and if the U.S. Government starts to demand these nations to comply with America’s dictats — to force them to obey.

On May 29th, Bloomberg News headlined “How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In”, and reported that “countries of all political stripes, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, are clamoring to join, setting up potential friction at the club’s Aug. 22-24 summit in Johannesburg.” Then, on June 1st, Bloomberg bannered “BRICS Nations Say New Currency May Offer Shield From Sanctions”, and reported that

BRICS nations asked the bloc’s specially created bank to provide guidance on a how a potential new shared currency might work, including how it could shield other member countries from the impact of sanctions such as those imposed on Russia.

The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa convened in Cape Town earlier Thursday to discuss how the bloc can win greater global influence and to challenge the US. While they didn’t reach firm conclusions, the use of alternative currencies was among the prominent talking points.

The BRICS are looking to “ensure that we do not become victims to sanctions that have secondary effects on countries that have no involvement in issues that have led to those unilateral sanctions,” Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s minister of international relations, told reporters after the meeting.

While she didn’t mention Russia directly, the country has been hit by widespread sanctions from Western powers over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. …

They all know that they are in America’s cross-hairs now.

On June 3rd, Alexander Mercouris, in a superb 10-minute video, “Modi and Lula, done dealing with Zelensky. BRICS new currency”, presented his citation and analysis of numerous information-sources, especially the read-outs from G-7 attendees and foreign ministries, which drew a devastating picture of the Biden Administration’s hyper-aggressive style of international diplomacy, and of how it appalled foreign leaders of non-aligned nations, and has made them even more determined than before to say no to America.

Back on 20 March 2003, the U.S. Government invaded and destroyed, entirely on the basis of lies, Iraq, a nation that had never threatened or endangered America; and this was followed by similarly lie-based invasions and destructions of Libya in 2011-, and of Syria in 2012-, and of Yemen in 2015- — just to mention a few — and now there isn’t much of an international appetite remaining for America’s neoconservatism The harder that the U.S. Government is pushing non-aligned nations to become U.S. ‘allies’, the more repulsive it is appearing to them to be, and the more that it is driving them away.

I strongly recommend that Mercouris video: it is well worth its 10 minutes.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

