in Latest, Video

Modi and Lula, done dealing with Zelensky. BRICS new currency

260 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Modi and Lula, done dealing with Zelensky. BRICS new currency
The Duran: Episode 1609

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Blinken trolls Russian military, Putin failure. Wallace, out of weapons. Petkov-Ursula scandal. U/1