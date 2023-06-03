in Latest, Video

Blinken trolls Russian military, Putin failure. Wallace, out of weapons. Petkov-Ursula scandal. U/1

563 Views 22 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Blinken trolls Russian military, Putin failure. Wallace, out of weapons. Petkov-Ursula scandal. U/1
Topic 980

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

22 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
June 3, 2023

Here’s a suggestion. Add some new titles to the trans everything world. Mr. Blinken? Mrs Blinken? Ms Blinken? Sir Blinken? Bs Blinken? Pronounce that “Bizz”.

0
Reply
penrose
penrose
June 3, 2023

While they’re at it, the Ukrainians might as well just conquer the World. Go for it!!

1
Reply

Whitewashing The Menéndez Brothers (1)

Modi and Lula, done dealing with Zelensky. BRICS new currency