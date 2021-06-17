Back in May, I told a friend about the notion that COVID-19 and its parent virus originated in a lab in Wuhan that was funded and whose development was advocated and directed by Dr. Anthony Fauci. My friend could not and would not believe this.

Now, we have this story below. Featured is Jaime Metzl, an advisory committee member of the World Health Organization.

Yes.

The WHO. Not the rock band.

This video is just newly released on YouTube, which is interesting as the provider has been working with other Big Tech companies like Facebook to “scrub” any such reference from their site. (Because of such censorship, I already downloaded and archived this video for possible reposting if YT scrubs this.)

However, this is a pretty significant acknowledgement that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the origin of SARS-CoV-2, probably as lab techs working with the virus contracted it and then went out into the public.

Again, one has to look at something beyond this story. The fact that Americans tend to believe what the media tells them to believe is frightening. My friend didn’t believe this idea because my friend’s news sources were themselves bent on making sure it was “known and accepted” that COVID-19 came from nature: from a bat to perhaps a pangolin, to human.

It did not matter than no such transmission chain was found at the time of the claim, nor has it been found since.

To be sure, this present narrative may STILL be untrue, and it is entirely possible that the news media is just pivoting the narrative for its own purposes. However, CNN, Fox and the other big networks presently have a major case of egg-on-the-face about this, and hundreds of millions of people are paying attention (hopefully critically) to the evolving story.

One of the conspiracy theories associated with the COVID-19 pandemic is that it is a test – a test on how lemming-like, society has become, and the goal is to determine when and how the people of the world may be best controlled by elite globalist interests. The notion that Bill Gates and others are using this and the consequent vaccine to effect population reduction and other nefarious schemes still seems too far removed from reality even for myself.

But the key question is this: “Are we going to think about the news we read and hear, critically, testing it against truth to see if it is real? Or, are we just going to blindly accept whatever the media says to us?”

It would seem that this test is very real.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report