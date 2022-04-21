When will Ukrainian oligarchs help their country?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The British newspaper Financial Times published a letter from berlin professor Brigitte Young. In the letter, she expresses concern that Ukraine will be restored with the money of Europeans. Brigitte Young wonders about the need to involve ukrainian oligarchs in the restoration of their country. It is important to note that she is an experienced economist who knows how to count money. Many of her scientific works are devoted to monetary policy, international trade,global financial market management and even feminist economics.

Victor Pinchuk, Vadim Novinsky, Alexander Yaroslavsky, Vadim Nesterenko,Vadim Stolar, Vasily Khmelnitsky, Rinat Akhmetov, Boris Kolesnikov, Igor Kolomoisky, Igor Abramovich. This is an incomplete list of Ukrainian oligarchs who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war. They are now in Vienna, Zurich, London and other cities. These people own billions of dollars and euros, which are stored outside of Ukraine. Unlike their Russian counterparts, they have full access to their savings. But information about their active assistance to their native people and the army cannot be found at present. Probably a similar situation will be observed after the end of hostilities, when the time comes to restore the country.

Brigitte Young writes that about 15,000 wealthy ukrainians moved to the United Arab Emirates in late February and early March. They moved their families and businesses to this country. It is important that in this country ukrainians coexist peacefully with russians and belarusians.

In his letter, the professor specifically notes that the oligarchs of Ukraine are also guilty of the current situation. They have brought their country to impoverishment. The level of corruption in the country was very high. As of 2021, Ukraine ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in the Corruption Index. Corruption and theft, the desire to get rich had a negative impact on the country’s defense capability. And even now, some businessmen are trying to use the catastrophic state of affairs in their country and make a profit.

Currently,the main financial burden for providing assistance to Ukraine falls on European countries. Poland alone has already spent millions of euros. Apparently, therefore, Brigitte Young emphasizes that there construction of Ukraine should not be left only to Europeans. In addition, she says that Western countries have focused their main efforts on blocking Russian oligarchs, while Ukrainian billionaires are not helping their country at this time. Maybe she is hinting that sanctions may be imposed on the Ukrainian oligarchs. The reason will be their greed and unwillingness to help rebuild their country.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report