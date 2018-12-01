Connect with us

When Putin Met Bin Sally

Another G20 handshake for the history books.

Published

6 mins ago

on

99 Views

Via Zerohedge

In the annals of handshake photo-ops, we just may have a new winner (much to the delight of oil bulls who are looking at oil treading $50 and contemplating jumping out of the window).

Nothing but sheer joy, delight and friendship…

…but something is missing…

Meanwhile, earlier…

Zoomed in…

And again.

Merkel Ally Suggests Blockading Russian Ships From All EU And US Ports

A close senior political ally of Angela Merkel said EU and US should ban all Russian ships that originate from the Sea of Avoz from entering EU and US ports.

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 1, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

A close senior political ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Reuters on Friday that the European Union and the United States should consider banning all Russian ships that originate from the Sea of Avoz from entering EU and US ports until last Sunday’s Kerch Strait crisis is resolved.

German conservative Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is said to be most likely to succeed Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, told Reuters:

One answer might be, for example, to stop Russian ships coming from the region – from the Sea of ​​Azov – from entering European or U.S. ports until this situation with Ukraine is resolved.

And turning her attention to US sanctions targeting Russia and Germany’s less than eager willingness to go along, Reuters reports further:

Turning to tensions with the United States, Kramp-Karrenbauer said top executives from German carmakers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler should be careful not to undermine the EU’s trade position when they meet U.S. officials at the White House next week.

Though this is the first time such a threat has been floated by a political official in a lead EU country, it comes amidst a series of tit-for-tat measures following the Russian Navy seizing three Ukrainian ships and 24 sailors in the Black Sea last Sunday as the crew stands accused of “dangerous maneuvers” in Russian territorial water.

Following the incident President Petro Poroshenko said during a Tuesday Ukrainian television interview that the threat of “full-scale war” with Russia could be imminent, in what appeared a telegraphed and sensationalized attempt to grab the attention of NATO.

Poroshenko condemned what he described as a rapidly increased Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine, saying, “The number of [Russian] tanks at bases located along our border has tripled,” according to the AFP.

On Wednesday he also signed legislation introducing martial law across ten Ukrainian provinces, and on Friday a new anti-Russian travel ban was announced for Russian men ages 16-60.

Moscow for its part has announced a series of defensive measures focused on the Crimean as tensions soar, including deploying more of its advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to the peninsula and increasing its naval presence on the Black Sea.

Meanwhile Britain has dispatched a reconnaissance vessel to the Black Sea amid calls from UK defense officials to beef up its presence in and around Ukraine through warships and increased troop deployment.

Trump cancels meeting with Putin, Deep State involved?

Speculation that the American “Deep State” pushed President Trump circulates as simultaneous Mueller and Kerch Strait incident news break.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

President Trump canceled the scheduled G20 on-the-sidelines meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin with only hours to go before the G20 meeting was slated to begin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday afternoon. TASS reported that the reaction from Moscow was simple: Disappointment:

The Kremlin regrets the US administration’s decision to cancel a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“We regret the US administration’s decision to cancel the planned meeting between the two presidents in Buenos Aires,” he said. “This means that a discussion on important issues on the bilateral and international agenda is being postponed indefinitely.”

At issue, officially, was the Kerch Strait incident. President Trump’s tweet about this was far from accusatory, but it did reflect dimly the point of view the US holds about Ukraine in contrast with Russia:

Dmitry Peskov continued:

“As far as Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned, he is ready for contacts with his US counterpart,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

Meanwhile,  a high-ranking official of the White House’s National Security Council told TASS that Washington had formally notified Russia about Trump’s decision. The official replied positively to a question on whether the White House has notified the Russian side in accordance with the established official procedure, but gave no further details.

US President Donald Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday evening that he decided to cancel a bilateral meeting with the Russian president on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires due to the recent incident in the Kerch Strait. The announcement, in fact, was contrary to the US president’s own statement made about an hour earlier, when he told reporters that the talks were not terminated and “it’s a very good time to have a meeting.”

Earlier, Trump said his the final decision would depend on a report from his advisors on national security and foreign policy regarding the incident in the Kerch Strait.

Apparently those advisers got his attention. The matter may be further complicated by reports surrounding the Robert Mueller-led probe into collusion between the 2015-16 Trump campaign and Russian agencies that started to come to print on Wednesday and Thursday, noting among other things the “cooperation” between former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and Mr. Mueller. This, by Fox News:

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, criticized the timing of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea on charges of lying to Congress: just before the president was about to leave for a high-stakes G-20 summit in Argentina.

Giuliani issued a statement Thursday saying Mueller’s office was proving Trump’s former lawyer lied to Congress by using documents that were already voluntarily disclosed by the Trump Organization “because there was nothing to hide.”

“It is hardly coincidental that the Special Counsel once again files a charge just as the President is leaving for a meeting with world leaders at the G20 Summit in Argentina,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s statement called out Mueller’s office for playing politics with the surprise announcement. Giuliani pointed to a similar decision in July when the Department of Justice announced that 12 Russian intelligence officers were to be indicted for allegedly hacking the Democratic National Committee and others.

The July indictment was announced days before Trump was slated to hold a key summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. Trump was meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Britain at the time of the announcement.

But CNN and the mainstream media are taking a (predictably) different track:

Silent for so long, Robert Mueller is beginning to show the public the building blocks of a case that could imperil Donald Trump’s presidency.

In the process, the special counsel is beginning to expose the lies and obfuscations that people around Trump, and the President himself, erected to try to hide multiple, unexplained ties to Russians in, and before, 2016.

He is offering implicit explanations along the way for the President’s oddly solicitous relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And Mueller is now crossing a red line Trump once warned could prompt his firing — by probing his business empire.

By securing a cooperation agreement with Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Mueller Thursday scored a motivated witness who has intimate knowledge of Trump’s past business and personal life.

And by sponsoring a court document detailing Cohen’s confession and by having his team spend 70 hours acquiring additional testimony, Mueller is signaling his new star witness may have more to tell and there may be more grave revelations to come.

In fact, Thursday may have been the most significant day yet in the Mueller probe that has cast a long shadow over Trump’s presidency.

The cooperation agreement could offer documents, other evidence and testimony that could take Mueller deep into Trump’s family and personal circle.

With a lede like this, the pall of some incredibly dark crime is spread over the Presidency, even though collusion is not actually a crime, and even though there has never been proof found of collusion in this matter.

What it does signal is that Mueller appears not to be finished with his investigation, and the US President has possibly been hamstrung by his own strategy not to resist it.

Speculation in media punditry has long pointed out the capability of the President to forcibly terminate the two-year long investigation and to fire Robert Mueller. But at the same time, reality is that the President has done nothing of the sort, and instead has complied fully with the investigation, with guidance from his own legal team to avoid perjury traps that Mr. Mueller might try to spring.

Yet with RussiaGate resurfacing in the American news, plus the timing of the Kerch Strait incident, it may well be that a well orchestrated ruse is underway by the “Deep State” to do anything possible to hinder and hamper positive relationship-building with President Putin and the very conservative, Christianity-aligned Russian Federation.

As noted in the Fox piece, this sort of attempt to befoul the two leaders actually accomplishing anything happened in the runup to the July 16th, 2018 summit in Helsinki the two leaders did have. And even though they did have the meeting, Mr. Trump’s initial assessment that it was a good meeting was excoriated by the press, and a possible result was the imposition of stricter sanctions against Russia than ever before.

One might do well to think about what it is that is actually so frightening about the two strongest sovereign nations in the world entering into a productive partnership. 

Someone is definitely trying to prevent this from happening.

Ukraine bans Russian men from entering country

Ukraine is hard pressed to show the world anything real about a “Russian threat” but leadership optics show it as preparing for an invasion.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

15 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

Ukraine is the location of some of the greatest attempts at generating Russian paranoia anywhere. According to the press, since 2014, Ukraine has been invaded probably 25 times by Russia. We all saw the nation on TV, invaded by empty box trucks and food supply trucks.

We were told repeatedly of massing activities of Russian troops in locations relatively near to the Ukrainian border, and lied to about the presence of Russian military hardware on Ukrainian soil through the use of various faked press photographic evidence and repetition.

This is what the Western press wants you to believe: Russia is a hostile, brutal nation led by a brutal KGB thug turned president. Poor innocent Ukraine will be swallowed up by Big, Bad Russia.

Here is what the Western media does NOT want you to know:

Ukraine’s economy is a wreck. The country is a cesspool. Americans are involved in running Ukraine from posts within the government, and it is essentially being used as a proxy to try to intimidate the Russian Federation into toeing the anti-Christian, globalist line, a proposition which Russian leadership have repeatedly and utterly rejected.

The latest move in Ukraine became known to the press world at 10:41am Moscow time (2:41am New York Time) on 30 November. That is that now, Russian men between the ages of 16 and 60 are no longer allowed in Ukraine. This was reported by TASS:

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has prohibited Russian men, aged 16-60, from entering the country, its head Pyotr Tsigikal said on Friday.

Control measures at checkpoints have been enhanced. As of today, foreigners, primarily Russians, have been restricted entry. Russian men, aged 16-60, have been prohibited from entering [Ukraine],” he stated at a council with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko.

On November 25, three Ukrainian navy ships illegally crossed Russia’s border and tried to carry out some illegal actions in Russian territorial waters later in the day. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons had to be used. The three vessels were detained in Russian territorial waters.

Three Ukrainian military servicemen suffered light wounds and were provided with medical assistance. A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident.

Moscow slammed the incident as a provocation. The European Union and NATO called for de-escalation, while Kiev declared a 30-day martial law starting from November 28.

The Kerch Strait incident is getting pushed by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as “proof” of Russian aggression, ostensibly to bolster his abysmally low ratings in the final months preceding a Presidential election in Ukraine. However, it may also have been conveniently arranged to interfere with President Trump’s planned talks with President Putin in Argentina, which notably, were canceled late Thursday afternoon with Trump citing Kerch as the reason.

Ukraine’s importance in the geopolitical globalism game cannot be overstated. In terms of military strategy, having a NATO / Western presence that abuts Russian borders is indeed part of the plan to isolate Russia by surrounding it with Western-aligned nations. Once the ring is complete, more and more pressure can theoretically be placed on Russia.

