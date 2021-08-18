What’s Next for Empire?

By Steve Brown…

A global hegemon dislikes being shamed. And the global reaction to the shameful US withdrawal from Afghanistan has been severe. But the internal reaction by the Security State to the loss of its militarist narrative may provoke an even more severe response. No doubt Doha Station must plan something new; right now, right away. Because they got it wrong. The CIA got played by the Taliban and lost the US militarist narrative. And that’s what CIA-State detests more than anything else.

While the CIA’s Bay of Pigs invasion was substantially defeated within two days, the CIA’s ‘Operation Cyclone’ wrought havoc for more than forty years, and may continue to do so. As for the US withdrawal agreement, everything was written down. The agreement was made, and a date set: September 11th, 2021. A highly symbolic date. The Taliban agreed. And yet… the Taliban broke that agreement and decided to sweep into Kabul, knowing full well the consequences. Is that the true scenario?

IF it’s true that Doha Station had no idea Taliban forces were about to sweep into Kabul long before the US withdrawal date, then the CIA really did get played… an intolerable to the arrogant class. Especially when played by guys whom, with their capability of arms, offended and fooled the fools within US State, too. Such debacle has allowed Russia and China to make nice with the Taliban, and that’s almost as great an offense to CIA-State and their superiors, as funny hats on parade in defeat of a US-funded and ‘trained’ Afghan National Army…. (more on that later.)

I have no insight into what the CIA is planning. But you can be certain that the arrogant’s of Doha will definitely plan something. And whatever the CIA is planning will be another abomination for humanity. Examples. Israel just bombed Quneitra region, which has been bombed and bombed time and time again, saying Hezbollah was there. We can surmise that the Israeli bombing ‘intel’ was not just from AMAN but from Doha, too. Now too, Lebanon is a mess. But does anyone believe Israel will invade Lebanon again? No, Israel prefers failed states on whatever passes for its borders. Unless it can annex the Golan or Jordan Valley. However, Israel may attempt to provoke Iran with the assassination of another Iranian leader, inside Iran, as Israel did before. Or assassinate a senior Hezbollah leader within Lebanon. That’s not news… that’s just what Israel does. If so, you can bet the CIA and their superiors will be involved. It’s also possible that the CIA and Israel will stage another false flag attack on a lackey ship in need of an insurance claim payout. That is, to provoke, divert, and distract the news cycle. It’s all about regaining the global narrative of US militarist dominance.

Meanwhile, the Evil Empire knows it cannot face China militarily but will make noise about the South China Sea anyway; and perhaps even about Taiwan too, as the former regime did. Harris is going to Vietnam in ten days and we’ll see how that goes; definitely will be interesting to assess how the spider attempts to pull in the fly. *

As an aside, the mystery in this equation is NATO. The United States did not employ NATO to rescue its chestnuts from Afghanistan, and in retrospect, Clinton’s NATO destruction of Libya signaled a failure for NATO, too. Based on that history, we cannot see any threat posed by NATO for now, which might be employed by the US in its attempt to regain its dominant militarist narrative. (An invasion of Grenada perhaps?? – ed.) And the CIA cannot engage Europe again in a high profile militarist adventure to save face, when the US considers Europe an uppity irrelevance now.

Of course, that’s the tragedy of this circumstance: that the US can only show “strength” by militarist might, assuming one discounts the mighty influence of King $. In this Old Testament world, the narrative is that only Might makes Right … and it’s a narrative the US is losing. So, to distract from this debacle, the CIA must attempt new tricks. How about US-Israeli pressure applied to create the highest profile distractions available. Ideas? Iran. Venezuela. Hezbollah/Lebanon. South China Sea. Hong Kong. False flag attacks. Certainly, Syria and Iraq are not in the running to regain the US “might makes right” narrative..! Mission Unaccomplished.

But the guys in the CIA seem past it. They can’t avoid having their base names show up on TV. Whether they are clever enough to play the above potential geopolitical cards going forward (and achieve the distraction they need, to regain their narrative) is an open question. However, the US must regain its global militarist narrative — as the US sees it — and very soon. That may be challenged by the fact that most people do not buy the hopeless steaming media bullshit that the US constantly produces. But so long as the US global reserve $ is alive and well (and the hegemon breathes) it will continue to infest the world with its insidious militarist “might makes right” stench, via a braying corrupt western media. Not mentioned at all, approximately forty-thousand contractors lost their lives in battle in Afghanistan. Whether Uzbeks, Ugandans, Sudanese, Chadians, Tajiks, or Colombian mercenaries… thousands of contractors were killed in battle, not counted among the official figures. That’s tragic not just via the US attempt to build the Afghan National Army; the Taliban employ foreign fighters, too.

And for Afghanistan? The western media’s frightening portrayal of the Pashtun people as vicious monsters is inaccurate. The west sits in moral judgement of Pashtun people, while fully discounting moral equivalence to others in the region, including US ‘ally’: Saudi Arabia, while funding/provoking wars in Syria and Iraq, and hosting many other occupations all over the world. Whether Pashtun or any other indigenous people, the people of Afghanistan have a right to self-determination. Self-determination has been denied to the Afghan people over centuries, by foreign intervention. Still, corporate conglomerates lament the unavailability of lithium for use in the west’s electric cars, while the US has frozen Afghanistan’s governmental bank accounts to prevent the new government from accessing those funds. But with hope, we may see the end of a decades-long CIA adventure in evil, which intended to provoke the USSR and “to make the Soviets bleed, for as much and as long as possible..” **

But who is bleeding now?

*No offense intended to Vietnam or Vietnamese people!

** Zbigniew Brzezinski direct quote

