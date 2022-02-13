in Latest, Video

What does the UK gain with Ukraine war?



What does the UK gain with Ukraine war?
The Duran: Episode 1224

Russia’s Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK’s Truss
Moscow’s top diplomat hit out at a lack of mutual understanding following negotiations with his British counterpart

Russia’s Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK’s Truss

Moscow’s top diplomat hit out at a lack of mutual understanding following negotiations with his British counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed frustration at the lack of progress made during high-stakes negotiations with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to flare over Ukraine.

The Duran

