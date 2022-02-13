The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
NATO military build up in Slovakia as US takes over airbase
The Duran: Episode 1225
US military can now use air bases in EU state bordering Ukraine
Slovakian MPs approve a controversial defense agreement despite fierce opposition and protests Slovakia’s parliament has approved a polarizing defense treaty under which the US will use the country’s Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac air bases for 10 years and pay Bratislava $100 million to modernize them.
NRSR: Vlajky, oblievanie vodou a píšťalky, aktuálne dianie v parlamente
