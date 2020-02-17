‘Western doctors overprescribe drugs’ – Jordan Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila tells RT why he went to Russia for treatment

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson chose Russia for his detox because the country’s medical industry is less dependent on big pharma than North America’s, his daughter Mikhaila told RT’s World Apart program.
Peterson, who rose to fame for his vocal and unapologetic opposition to extreme political correctness, has been struggling with an addiction to the drug clonazepam for over a year now. The benzodiazepine-class tranquilizer was prescribed to the University of Toronto professor and author of bestselling book ‘12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos’ in 2017, to tackle anxiety caused by his lasting autoimmune problems. But the addiction only became apparent to the family last year when the psychologist’s wife was diagnosed with cancer, from which she has now recovered.
View this post on Instagram
Polished off a томагавк for the first time in a while with this guy right here 😊😊😊 Great night.
Prominent health vlogger Mikhaila Peterson, who has struggled with harsh autoimmune problems of her own – but managed to solve them by developing the so-called ‘Lion Diet’ – said that her father tried to quit the drug by going ‘cold turkey’, but it led to “horrific withdrawal,” putting his life at risk.
Going to Russia for treatment at the start of the year was a “terrifying decision” for the family, Mikhaila confessed to host Oksana Boyko, as it’s not something people from the West usually do.
Benzodiazepine detox is a “fairly dangerous and extremely unpleasant” procedure, and the Petersons simply couldn’t find a medical institution that could perform it in North America, or anywhere else in the world.
“Coming here to do the detox was our last option,” Mikhaila said, explaining that the psychologist experienced a “terrible last month. He nearly died several times.” But it seems the Russian move paid off, as Mikhaila revealed he is now “doing well, given the circumstances… He’s better than I’ve seen him in at least six months.”
View this post on Instagram
~ 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 ~ Err on the side of pushing yourself too hard, but forgive yourself if you actually need a break. @jordan.b.peterson taught me to never use my illness as an excuse when I was first diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in over 30 joints in grade 2. And boy I could have used it as an excuse. I didn’t though (except in grade 7 when I realized I could forge doctors notes to skip class… Realistically I was out doing more productive things than sitting in class anyway, so I don’t count that 🙃) I tried really hard not to use my illness as an excuse to make my life easier in a way that wasn’t true. I didn’t want it defining me (funny how life works out eh?) I ended up overdoing it and erring on the side of thinking I was lazy when I was really too tired or that I was incompetent in some way if I couldn’t achieve what I wanted. It was BETTER to err in that way than to feel sorry for myself and never achieve anything. Feeling sorry for yourself is poisonous. You have more agency than people tell you you do. You can overcome obstacles that seem too big for you. Including curing your “incurable illnesses”. Tell anyone who tells you you’re stuck with that for life to shove it. All that being said, if you need a break, don’t beat yourself up about it. Sometimes it’s better to spend a couple of days in bed eating broth so you can be more productive later. Sometimes you really are sick or exhausted and you need to let yourself recover. Sometimes you push yourself too far. I’ve learned with my weird food sensitivities (and random life) that if I spend time recovering when I get hit, I can more than make up for it later. It’s a tricky business trying to be all you can be but not pushing yourself past the limit. I don’t know how to do it yet. Good luck out there folks. Don’t use your illness as an excuse if you can help it. You’ve got this. And if you need a place to start there’s always the #liondiet (@andreykorikov complained about the lack of photo cred so here it is – also thanks for the hat)
https://www.rt.com/news/480979-jordan-peterson-mikhaila-russia/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply