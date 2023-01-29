The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
West MSM Admits Russia About Capture Bakhmut, Ukraine Vuhledar CounterAttack Fails; CSIS Confirms US Equipment Crisis
Empty Bins in a Wartime Environment: The Challenge to the U.S. Defense Industrial Base
The U.S. defense industrial base is not prepared for the international security environment that now exists, including to deal with China. The United States should take several steps now to strengthen the industrial base to improve deterrence and warfighting.
