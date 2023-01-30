Pfizer Exec ADMITS Company’s Evil Intentions For COVID Vaxx

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Muckraking conservative journalist James O’Keefe and his colleagues at Project Veritas have set their sights on Pfizer, and recently released an explosive video featuring Jordan Tristan Walker, the company’s Director of Research and Development- Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning, explaining Pfizer’s secretive research practices involving gain of function research mutating the COVID-19 virus, and how the revolving door between the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies works to screw over the public. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Walker’s comments, including his description of COVID as a “cash cow” for Pfizer.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.