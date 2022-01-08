The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
West Alarmed as US Prepares for Key Talks with Russia With No Negotating Strategy and Divided Allies
The Biden administration needs to stop aiming for access.
Sherman’s China Visit Was a Quiet Disaster
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met last week with senior Chinese diplomats. The meeting, White House and State Department spin notwithstanding, did not go well. This seems to have been a surprise only to the U.S. side. The visit ran into problems even before it began.
Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the extraordinary meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs
(As delivered) Good afternoon. We have just concluded an extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. Allies addressed Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military build-up in and around Ukraine. And the implications for European security. We regret that despite the calls of the international community, over many weeks, Russia has not taken steps to de-escalate.
US-Russia summit on European security sounds cold war echo
In Moscow the hope is for “fairly quick results”, while Washington talks of uncertain outcomes. As US and Russian diplomats prepare for a summit in Geneva with Europe’s geopolitical balance at stake, the difference in mood music is stark.
Russia Observer
The wise men of that Academy of Wisdom (aka The Atlantic Council) tell us ” How to deal with the Kremlin-created crisis in Europe “. The piece is mostly codswallop, boasting, cheap threats and hot air but there is one good thing about it: It doesn’t threaten war.
