‘We had Clinton, we had everything’: ABC’s ‘Epstein coverup’ exposed by ‘p***ed’ news anchor in Project Veritas leak

ABC News knew the full extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes three years ago, but a combination of orders from above and threats from those implicated killed the story before it ever got to air, leaked footage shows.

In a video clip released by conservative group Project Veritas on Tuesday, ABC News anchor Amy Robach is caught on a “hot mic” speaking to colleagues at the news desk. Robach reveals that she had been contacted by Virginia Roberts (Giuffre), who alleges Epstein used her as a sex slave, and pimped her out to his powerful friends, including Britain’s Prince Andrew.

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts…we would not put it on the air,” Robach says on camera. “First of all, I was told ‘who’s Jeffrey Epstein.’ Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.”

She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. It was unbelievable what we had. We had Clinton, we had everything.

https://www.rt.com/usa/472660-epstein-abc-coverup-exposed-veritas/

