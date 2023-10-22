Wars in the West, development in the East – Jeffrey Sachs, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Would be great to also hear an opinion of a guest who is not Jew on the conflict.
Is Gaza changing from a concentration camp to a death camp before our eyes?
Dr Sachs explained that in 1800 most of world production and trade was in Asia, but by 1960 Europe and North America had taken over.
He attributed this to industrialisation in the North Atlantic region; but a bigger cause was that the Westerners invaded Asia, killed many Asians, oppressed the people, and exploited them. The British ensalved India, and all the Westerners invaded China and even Russia.
It’s only since China and India regained their independence after WW2 that they returned to economic growth.
Alexander says that the foolish and ridiculous attempts to live up to “great power” status distract the British from dealing with serious problems at home. That, of course, is why our governments do it.