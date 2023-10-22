The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden, we need a new world order. EU angry with Ursula. China, six warships to Middle East. U/1
Topic 1125
TWO Carrier Strike Groups, 2000 forces, tens Billions Dollars and this clown is talking about someone else ‘may widen the conflict’.
Von der Leyen Crazy
JEW KLAUS SHWAB’S WEF/Young Global Leaders 2011
Nikki Haley, GLOBALIST RAT
Born Nimrata Randhawa
Member of WEF/Young Global Leaders 2011
Party Republican RINO
‘Binomo’ prank call
“Save the people of Binomo”.
In December 2017, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov released a recording of Nikki Haley, apprently believeing that she speaking with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
In it she learns of a South China Sea island – ‘Binomo’. Although no such place exists, Haley, pretended to be on top of things, claiming the US is watching the situation there very carefully.