in Latest, Video

Biden, we need a new world order. EU angry with Ursula. China, six warships to Middle East. U/1

318 Views 13 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden, we need a new world order. EU angry with Ursula. China, six warships to Middle East. U/1
Topic 1125

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

alex chistoforou

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
October 22, 2023

TWO Carrier Strike Groups, 2000 forces, tens Billions Dollars and this clown is talking about someone else ‘may widen the conflict’.

NIGGER-CLOWN_Defense-Secretary_Lloyd-Austin.jpg
1
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
October 22, 2023

Von der Leyen Crazy

Ursula-von-der-Leyen_dummy.jpg
0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
October 22, 2023

JEW KLAUS SHWAB’S WEF/Young Global Leaders 2011

Nikki Haley, GLOBALIST RAT

Born Nimrata Randhawa
Member of WEF/Young Global Leaders 2011
Party Republican RINO

‘Binomo’ prank call

“Save the people of Binomo”.

In December 2017, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov released a recording of Nikki Haley, apprently believeing that she speaking with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

In it she learns of a South China Sea island – ‘Binomo’. Although no such place exists, Haley, pretended to be on top of things, claiming the US is watching the situation there very carefully.

nikkiHaley-jews-bitch.jpg
0
Reply

Wars in the West, development in the East – Jeffrey Sachs, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen

White House Fears 2 Front War, No Plan, Multiple Crises, US Overextended; ATACMS Flopped