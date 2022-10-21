The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS
View WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS on Odysee
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
THEY JUST MURDER PEOPLE BY MILLIONS, IN NEAR FUTURE BY BILLIONS AND NO ONE DO NOTHING TO STOP THEM ?!