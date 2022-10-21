in Latest, Video

WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS

350 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS

View WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS on Odysee

source

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
October 21, 2022

THEY JUST MURDER PEOPLE BY MILLIONS, IN NEAR FUTURE BY BILLIONS AND NO ONE DO NOTHING TO STOP THEM ?!

0
Reply

Elensky curse strikes twice in UK. EU sanctions Iran. French TV cuts broadcast. U/2

Will motherWEFers succeed to make us their slaves?