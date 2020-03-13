War Games, COVID-19 and NATO’s Dis-jointed Flight Forward

Submitted by The Canadian Patriot, authored by Brian Gray…

Presently NATO is in the initial stages of military operations called Defender-Europe 20. The 40,000 soldier strong war game exercise includes roughly 20,000 American troops and accompanying weaponry. This witnesses the largest deployment of US personnel in Europe since 1983 Operation Re-forger exercises in the height of the Cold War era. Dutifully, Canadian forces based in Latvia are poised to play their willing role in this exercise. Despite some amusing logistical glitches in Poland (no re-fuelling stations, no bivouac for US troops) Operation Defender is scheduled to run into June. There is some speculation that the contagion of the COVID-19 virus, much to the chagrin of the NATO brass, may cause some re-assessment of this operation.

So why exactly do the brain trusts of this British/US-led bully boy global army deem this silly stomping of boots and rattling of sabres necessary? Because of course… as the leaders of the desperate, morally and financially bankrupt so-called rules-based western liberal democracies and the lying legacy media have been shouting for the last two decades… that evil thug and dictator Vladimir Putin and his “Red Army” is intent on invading and conquering Europe and world domination.

In a press service sidebar blurb found in sundry print media, according to NORAD commander US General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, Mad Vlad and his evil Kremlin cohorts have designs of military dominance of the arctic and thus “…an avenue through which Russia can quickly attack…” US targets. O’Shaughnessy should cause Irish folk everywhere to be embarrassed.

In the initial stages of Defender 20 at the Strategic Command Centre in Nebraska, US Defence Sect. Esper participated in computer scenarios simulating nuclear exchanges between the U.S. and Russia. In statements made to the US Senate earlier this month, General Tod Wolters, the commander of US European Command and head of all NATO armed forces has fully embraced what he defined as a “flexible first strike” doctrine which exposes the US and allies’ “nuclear deterrence” policy a sham. When the commander of NATO makes such insane statements at the same time that NATO is flexing its military muscle on Russia’s border, the risk of inadvertent nuclear war is real.

The Russian enclave of Kaliningrad is NATO’s main target. All economic, geopolitical and military policy that both Russia and China have adopted over the last two decades, have been a direct reaction to unwarranted and unjustified British/US/NATO aggression.

In an interview on a Russian TV station Putin stated, “We are not going to fight against anyone. We are going to create conditions so that nobody wants to fight against us.”

The YouTube video of Vladimir Putin’s comments made at the 2007 Munich Security Conference should be earnestly heeded.

