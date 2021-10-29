The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
War Clouds Gather over Ukraine as Turkish Drones Used in eastern Ukraine and Russia Counters with Warnings
News Topic 325
Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow, October 28, 2021
Брифинг официального представителя МИД России М.В.Захаровой, Москва, 28 октября 2021 года
О саммите “Группы двадцати” в Риме О предстоящей встрече С.В.Лаврова с Министром иностранных дел Венесуэлы Ф.Пласенсией О предстоящих переговорах С.В.Лаврова с Секретарем Святого Престола П.Р.Галлахером О предстоящих переговорах С.В.Лаврова с Министром иностранных дел и международного сотрудничества Республики Мали Абдулаем Диопом О проекте “Неделя русского языка” О российско-вьетнамских консультациях с участием
Divining Putin: What Russia is willing to do (or not) for its own interests – Responsible Statecraft
Divining Putin: What Russia is willing to do (or not) for its own interests – Responsible Statecraft
On the whole, President Vladimir Putin’s remarks to the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi this year were conciliatory in tone towards the Biden administration, and he did not take up a number of opportunities to criticize the United States.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.