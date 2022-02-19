Wall Street Cartel Pumps Billions into Crytpo

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As we’ve examined before there are limited venues where liquidated $ US cash can go. See: Wall Street Cannot Crash Link: https://novusconfidential.wordpress.com/2021/12/09/wall-street-cannot-crash/ In just six days, the Money Trust cartel — as led by Fed lackeys Vanguard Group – BlackRock – StateStreet etc — have pumped billions into crypto.

Since the Wall Street taper tantrum in January See: Rulers of the Planet Pump the Bitcoin Ponzi Link: https://novusconfidential.wordpress.com/2022/01/23/a-taper-tantrum-will-it-last/ a fake system, inflated with fake “money” and run by criminals who should be languishing in prison instead of commanding the global monetary system, See: JP Morgan Five Felony Counts Link: https://gsiexchange.com/jpmorgan-chase-has-racked-up-5-criminal-felony-counts/ liquidated roughly $300Bn US from bitcoin alone, proving that the entire run-up in bitcoin from from $30K US per “coin” to about $70K was driven largely by what Max Keiser and RT claim to hate, namely Wall Street. Market propagandist Mike Saylor, the Microstrategy (MSTR) shill for Wall Street’s crypto con game, serves as the perfect example of such Wall Street rookery.

As written, Wall Street has never seen a scam it didn’t like. And the single fundamental to bitcoin is the nature of the scammery itself — especially since the financial crash of one dozen years ago. Crypto appeared after 2009 to fit that Wall Street need-to-thieve perfectly, because bitcoin is a true derivative of a phony fiat dollar US, where, ironically, the trust in the fiat $ constitutes the “trust” Wall Street has in this crypto game. Proof? The $124Bn run-up in bitcoin “market cap”* in just six days.

The approximately $124Bn increase in bitcoin cap in just six days is not due to apes, moms and pops, or even Raoul Pal, Saylor, and hat backwards Bukele whales pumping fiat billions into bitcoin. The Wall Street system is designed to house trillions and even quadrillions in fiat dollars and its derivatives, so that is where US debt dollars must stay, and the monetary cartel that Max Keiser claims to despise is pumping bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a necessary example of Fed-enforced sterilization of capital through its lackeys. We’ve seen the result when ginned-up dollars do get into the pockets of the Great Unwashed, and release pent-up demand; where Fed expansion of the “money” supply causes property prices and all prices to rocket higher. Bitcoin to an extent dampens demand for products and services, and locks up inflationary dollars, where hodlers and apes thus afflicted, religiously obey the mantra of crypto-messiahs like Max Keiser and Mike Saylor.

Bitcoin Serves the Inflationary Fed: Detracts from Gold

[In video linked above] Fitts points out that after the financial collapse of 2009 bitcoin has continually served a useful purpose for the Fed, diverting inflationary fiat from gold/silver holdings into a non-inflationary digital ‘asset’, pretending to be a currency: bitcoin. And note that physical gold is not only a ‘smoke alarm’ for the monetary system; gold is still the single most important real asset to sovereigns and world powers. Anything that may upset the LBMA – BIS – CME – Fed/ESF gold cartel (in collusion with primary dealers and Swiss refiners) threatens the shaky foundation of a fake fiat monetary system. Crypto was developed during the financial collapse — originally by a DARPA contractor — in part to address this issue, ie the issue of unlimited inflationary fiat issuance via QE/MMT.

Interestingly, just now Wall Street and its bitcoin cohorts appear to have shrugged off inflation as a non-issue, and something commoners can live with. It’s an interesting proposition, and would be the first time ever in world history, where the major monetary powers believe that high inflation is long-term sustainable. Perhaps the scions of MMT Modern Monetary Theory link: https://www.investopedia.com/modern-monetary-theory-mmt-4588060 not only run government, Wall Street and the Fed… perhaps they now command the entire global monetary dollar cartel? That includes bitcoin and crypto. It appears that the monetary powers-that-be have chosen sterilization of dollars into bitcoin to be one key indicator.

In the end, Wall Street’s crypto movement is about control, See: Crypto is about Control link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KliMNIAmAgHR/ as the monetary system has always been. Convincing the people this particular crypto form of control on offer is the right form, is of course the key.** When crypto is proven (btw there is evidence that a DARPA proxy assisted in the origination of bitcoin) the digital ID is next. As all apes and zombie lieutenants say, the future is now…

Seldom discussed is how the job market has been impacted by young people chasing a virtual future based on the crypto scam. In the past, young people might enlist in the military; perhaps choose college and a career; or work in industry. Since Wall Street has largely destroyed US manufacturing, and the get-rich-quick illusion is pushed by the monetary cartel now more than ever, NFT tokens and virtual reality have supplanted reality. Labor is thus tough to find, especially in North America. Where is the leading? If past performance is any indication of future, the crooks who infest Wall Street and the monetary cartel could care less.

NB: notes on crypto from experience:

Very slow to transact; crypto buy/sell fees are high; due to fee arbitrage amounts for transactions, buy/sell transaction amounts are inexact; if something goes wrong with an exchange or transaction you are hosed; major exchanges block donation addresses, example SouthFront; does not perform as a true or efficient currency.

*Surprisingly, the SEC does not consider bitcoin to be a security, perhaps due to its entirely speculative base.

** Another example here, digital ID:

Steve Brown

