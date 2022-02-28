Waiting for the results of negotiations

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Today is expected to start the negotiation process between representatives of Russia and Ukraine.

It took a long time to choose a meeting place that would suit both parties. Initially, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to negotiate and put forward an ultimatum on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

In fact, negotiations are not only an element of politics, but also of military strategy. Russia has introduced a fairly large contingent. Losses on both sides are not announced, but they are certainly high. On the net you can find many videos with destroyed tanks and armored fighting vehicles, both Russian and Ukrainian. There are also enough examples of the capture of soldiers from both sides.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation occupied a number of settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. There are battles near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa.

Both sides need a break. It will provide an opportunity to regroup and pull up reserves.

The EU and the USA began to actively support Ukraine. More and more countries are declaring military assistance to Kyiv. Josep Borrell announced the imminent delivery of combat aircraft. Separate positions, such as diesel fuel, the West is ready to pay for on itsown.

The negotiating positions of the parties are not compatible. Russia will put forward conditions that are impossible for the Ukrainian leadership, such as the recognition of Crimea, the demilitarization of Ukraine and the punishment of neo-Nazis. This all means the collapse of the ruling regime of President Zelensky. The Ukrainian delegation will insist on the unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. Surely there will be questionsof recognition of the LDPR.

Therefore, one should not expect any results from the negotiations. But the very fact of the readiness of the parties to meet is already pleasing.

