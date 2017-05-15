Vladimir Putin condemns North Korea’s missile launch–warns against ‘intimidation’

Russia and China have consistent and moderate policies on the North Korean issue.

Russia’s policy towards North Korea, like that of China, has been entirely consistent and deeply moderate in the wider global context.

Both Russia and China seek a nuclear-free Korean peninsula while warning the US to avoid conflict and confrontation with North Korea.

Speaking in Beijing where the Russian President is participating in the ‘One Belt–One Road’ economic and trade forum, Putin said,

“I would like to confirm that we are categorically against the expansion of the club of nuclear states, including through the Korean Peninsula”.

He then issued a rebuke, clearly directed toward the United States. He stated,

“..intimidating the DPRK (North Korea) is unacceptable”.

Thus far, American officials have not reacted in the hysterical manner which many predicted they would have done in the aftermath of North Korea testing a basaltic missile.

