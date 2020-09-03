VIDEO: The Historic Battle Between Two Systems

The world system is careening towards a breaking point, but which set of concepts will shape the new system? Will it be founded on principles of natural law that place humanity as a creature made in the image of a Creator with innate rights and potentials to express creative reason while participating in the act of constant unfolding creation OR will it be founded upon the master-slave system of empire that presupposes humankind is just another form of talking cow to be controlled by alphas? In this interview with Rogue News, the editor of the Canadian Patriot Review and Rising Tide Foundation discusses this historic struggle between two systems and evaluates the fight between Mark Carney’s Green Reset (ie: Depopulation) agenda vs the better traditions of America which have been all but written out of our collective memories.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]

