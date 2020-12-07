Video, Photos of Alleged Chinese Counterfeit Ballot Printing Operations of US Ballots for MS, FL and NC

Gateway Pundit article By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit — released a translated video of a phone call request for fake ballots customized by Chinese factory. The manufacturer is reportedly in Kwangtung, China. In the video a caller is heard requesting a bulk order of ballots to ship to the United States. The order was reportedly for 5 million votes.

Original Taiwanese cmmedia article written by Hu Zhikai

CM Media article below translated using Google translate:

The constant controversy in the US presidential election has seriously undermined global confidence in the democratic system. Even Russian President Putin ridiculed each other, saying that the US electoral system is flawed. Moreover, after Trump’s lawyers’ team filed accusations of involvement in the US election to hostile countries such as China, Cuba, and Venezuela, video, audio and screenshots have also flowed out, alleging that underground factories in Guangdong, China have forged a large number of blank US ballots and exported them in the name of medical supplies. Overseas , the behavior is quite suspicious.

Has not yet recognized Biden’s victory, Putin: The US electoral system is flawed

Although most countries in the world including my country have recognized Biden’s victory, Russia has not yet recognized it. Russian President Putin personally explained the reason through a TV interview yesterday (22). “It is inappropriate to bet before the result is uncertain.” He emphasized that the election result must be determined in accordance with existing practices and legal regulations..

“Russia has no improper attempts, it is just based on procedures,” Putin said. “Failing to congratulate Biden will not change US-Russian relations because the US and Russia are already bad.”

In addition, because the United States used to criticize Russia’s elections as “not democratic enough,” Putin took the opportunity to fight back, saying that the United States’ electoral system was flawed. “The United States has problems with its own elections and has no right to judge other democracies.”.

Russian President Putin has been accused by the United States of violating democratic principles in several elections, and now he has in turn accused the American electoral system of defects. (Image source/Kremlin official website)

Lawyer Trump accused: China and other hostile countries intervene in the US election

The boss of the underground factory pointed out that someone had ordered it before, but he also bluntly said that it is impossible to forge metal patterns and anti-counterfeiting. (Image source / provided by readers)It is rumored that China forged votes.

As the US election was affected by the epidemic, more than 120 million blank ballots were mailed in advance. According to a source, an underground factory in Guangdong, China, which usually specializes in “forging invoices and falsifying accounts,” has forged a large number of blank American ballots since July with a monthly output of 500,000.

Judging from the screenshot of the dialogue, the boss not only said, ” We have the original model of this version. “We have ordered it before . “ There is still a lot of this in inventory. And because the ballots are different in each state in the United States, the underground factory can provide the original mold file of “Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina”, and emphasize that this is provided by the “previous customer”, and there are other states that can also do the ballots. , Not only these 3 states.

It’s worth noting that the boss of the underground factory actually stated that the metal patterns and anti-counterfeiting of the real ballots cannot be forged yet, but previously unknown people have ordered a large number of them, and the boss also said, “The amount is not a problem, the main thing is your money. In place, that amount is not a problem.”

As for the person who ordered previously? The boss only pointed out roughly that the order was sent from “Beijing”, and the other party requested that the finished product be sent to Zhuhai first, and then exported in batches to Canada, Mexico and other places under the names of medical supplies, personal letters, and trade.

Blank ballots are enough to destroy democratic elections

Sources analyzed that although the forged blank ballots cannot be equipped with anti-counterfeiting design in the underground factory in Guangdong, they can only be said to be “semi-finished products”, but the other party did not directly ship these ballots to the United States, but to Mexico and Canada first. It is to finish processing locally.

If these blank ballots are finally processed and cannot even be distinguished by a machine, of course, they can affect the election to a certain extent, but the source said, “The CCP does not want to influence the election, but it wants to sabotage the election.

First, bring the election results closer. This can make the polls seem inaccurate, making the American democracy that believes in the polls “just blind.” Second, bringing the election results closer can also intensify conflicts and confrontations.

Second, disputes over manufacturing billing. If these blank ballots are voted, it will definitely cause a headache for the election agencies of the states in the United States . How can they distinguish true from false? And even if these blank ballots are not cast, with the current turmoil, if piles are discovered, it is enough to cause disputes.

In fact, U.S. President Trump claimed in a tweet that the governor of California sent a blank ballot paper to everyone in the state “regardless of who they were”. Many of them “never want to vote, don’t vote, or don’t know what to vote for.” “Who” will therefore cause “election manipulation.” Although Trump’s words may not be fully believed, it suffices to show that even a blank ballot is enough to cause disputes.

In addition, the sources also repeatedly emphasized in their speech that they support the Chinese pro-democracy movement and did not want to see the democratic system being desecrated, so they managed to spread the message, “The CCP has repeatedly discredited democracy and made the Chinese people hate democracy. This is now “The biggest obstacle to the Chinese democracy movement”, he has repeatedly clarified that he has no opinion on Trump or Biden. “As long as democratically elected, I support it!”

A sample Florida ballots obtained from an underground factory. (Image source / provided by readers)

