VIDEO: Deep State Susan Rice Blames Violent Riots On The Russians

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-deep-state-susan-rice-blames-violent-riots-russians/

Obama’s former “security advisor”, Susan Rice, appeared on CNN with Wolf Blitzer to offer her take the violence that has enveloped many cities across the country over the weekend. Rather pin the carnage on the leftists who are actually promoting and doing the violence, she somehow tries to blame it all on the Russians.

“Based on my experience, this is right out of the Russian playbook as well. But we can’t allow the extremists, the foreign actors, to distract from real problems we have in this country that are long standing, centuries old, and need to be addressed responsibly by new leadership,” Rice says.

“You’re absolutely right!” Blitzer responds.

Absolutely Incredible: Obama's Former NSA Susan Rice on CNN talking about the protests and domestic strife "This is right out of the Russian playbook" pic.twitter.com/luXiPV0bOq — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 31, 2020

After rambling on about how the Russians divide us, she continues with “And I would not be surprised to learn that they have fomented some of these extremists on both sides using social media, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn they are funding it some way shape or form. And that’s something we need to take seriously. But we cannot allow it to distract us from the real problem, that is an American problem, that we alone can address.”

“Both sides”? What “both sides”? It’s only wackjob leftists who are out there rioting.

But yes, blame everyone but antifa, radical marxists within Black Lives Matters, the democrat and socialist mayors who run the cities where the riots take place, and all of the crazed leftist groups who organize the protests that devolve into riots.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-deep-state-susan-rice-blames-violent-riots-russians/

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report