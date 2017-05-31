Video captures massive pipe explosion in Kiev

Ukraine is about to burst in more ways than one.

While the Ukrainian regimes spends money changing the names of streets, train stations and monuments to erase Russian history and simultaneously fights an aggressive, costly and blood-soaked war against the Donbass Republics, local infrastructure is literally falling apart.

This video captures the moment a 38 year old water-pipe exploded in the middle of a busy street. No such pipes are considered legally safe to use after they are 25 years old.

A substantial amount of property was damaged but luckily no one was hurt, a rarity when it comes to this regime.