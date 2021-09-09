The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Victoria Premier Dan Andrews has ‘Dear Leader’ authoritarian presser
The Duran: Episode 1084
Australian State Plans To “Lock Out” Unvaccinated While Florida Doctor Refuses To Treat Them
Australian State Plans To “Lock Out” Unvaccinated While Florida Doctor Refuses To Treat Them
From Australia to the shores of the Sunshine State, pressure is growing on the unvaccinated, as another doctor has decreed that she will no longer treat unvaccinated patients, a decision she insists is “entirely consistent with her Hippocratic Oath”, while the premier of the Australian state of Victoria has announced plans to “lock out” all unvaccinated people from the state’s economy.
Victoria, Australia will ‘LOCK OUT’ unvaccinated people from its economy
Victoria, Australia will ‘LOCK OUT’ unvaccinated people from its economy
The Australian state of Victoria will “lock out” unvaccinated people from participating in the economy, Premier Dan Andrews has announced. Victoria is currently under draconian lockdown restrictions, with residents of Melbourne – who make up the vast majority of the state’s population – living under a 9pm to 5am curfew, forbidden from leaving their homes except to work, buy groceries, or get a Covid-19 vaccination.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Another Dan nail in the coffin of the Victorian economy. Same economic collapse will happen to the New South Wales economy. As long as they ignore medical interventions I have serious concerns about what is the real and hidden agenda. A growing number of people are dead or seriously ill from these jabs
If any of these goons win at the next election we know for sure it’s rigged