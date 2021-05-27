in Latest, Video

VH score proves Facebook is a publisher, NOT a platform

Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Campaign To Censor Vaccine Hesitancy

Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company’s efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine. BREAKING: @Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/8VBYQSdxlz – veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 25, 2021 Leaked company documents provided by two whistleblowers detail Facebook’s plan to combat “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide via “comment demotion”.

Alex Christoforou

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
May 27, 2021

Don’t compare the Zuckbot with ‘Data’ because it’s highly unfair…he’s more like ‘Lore’, Data’s evil twin.

