VH score proves Facebook is a publisher, NOT a platform
****News Topic 422*****
Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Campaign To Censor Vaccine Hesitancy
Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Campaign To Censor Vaccine Hesitancy
Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company’s efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine. BREAKING: @Facebook Whistleblowers Expose LEAKED INTERNAL DOCS Detailing New Effort to Secretly Censor Vaccine Concerns on a Global Scale#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/8VBYQSdxlz – veritastips@protonmail.com🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 25, 2021 Leaked company documents provided by two whistleblowers detail Facebook’s plan to combat “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide via “comment demotion”.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Don’t compare the Zuckbot with ‘Data’ because it’s highly unfair…he’s more like ‘Lore’, Data’s evil twin.