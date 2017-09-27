Venezuela puts military on war footing

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stated that his country is making preparations to resist a US invasion which has been threatened by Donald Trump. While Russia and China have both steadfastly opposed aggression against Venezuela, including during Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavriv and Wang Yi’s time at the United Nations General Assembly last week, Caracas is not taking chances.

After urged for steadfast preparedness on the part of the Venezuelan armed forces, Maduro told the troops,

“We have been blatantly threatened by the most criminal empire in the history of mankind”.

He further stated that Venezuela has “the rifles, the missiles and the well-oiled tanks at the ready” to protect “every inch of the national territory”, before stating that his administration will ensure “every inch of the national territory”.

He then criticised the pro-war rhetoric of the United States in a move which echoed statements by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister who on Monday, addressed the final day of the opening of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

As The Duran reported this week: