The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Written Reply to Russia Shows Biden Admin in Full Retreat on Moscow’s Demands
News Topic 407
Click to access respuesta_otan_eeuu.pdf
The limits of western sanctions on Russia
Unwilling to risk a military clash with a nuclear-armed Russia, the west is relying in large part on the threat of punitive sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine. The good news is the US is developing a hard-hitting package and persuading some recalcitrant EU allies to sign up.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The US UK NATO-Mafia and the illegitimate unelected EU-Junta as well will NOT honor any treaty…they ARE as treacherous and untrustworthy as it gets.