US Written Reply to Russia Shows Biden Admin in Full Retreat on Moscow’s Demands

Click to access respuesta_otan_eeuu.pdf

The limits of western sanctions on Russia

Unwilling to risk a military clash with a nuclear-armed Russia, the west is relying in large part on the threat of punitive sanctions to deter Moscow from invading Ukraine. The good news is the US is developing a hard-hitting package and persuading some recalcitrant EU allies to sign up.

Alexander Mercouris

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
February 4, 2022
The US UK NATO-Mafia and the illegitimate unelected EU-Junta as well will NOT honor any treaty…they ARE as treacherous and untrustworthy as it gets.

