The Emperor Has No Clothes (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Re Trudeau
I think Trump’s largest mistake was leaving Wall Street in control of the economy and its investment decisions. During his campaign he promised to restore Glass-Steagall, thus breaking its power, even seeing it written into the 2016 Republican platfrom. However, once in office he completely compromised, beginning with the appointment of Goldman’s Mnuchin as Trerasury Secretary. While some minor regulatory changes were made to stimulate investment in manufacturing, Trump consistently touted the Stock Market as the barometer of his success, even claiming he had created the “greatest economy in the history of the world.”