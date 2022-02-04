in Latest, Video

The Emperor Has No Clothes (Live)

319 Views 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jrkrideau
jrkrideau
February 4, 2022

Re Trudeau

0
Reply
jdd
jdd
February 4, 2022

I think Trump’s largest mistake was leaving Wall Street in control of the economy and its investment decisions. During his campaign he promised to restore Glass-Steagall, thus breaking its power, even seeing it written into the 2016 Republican platfrom. However, once in office he completely compromised, beginning with the appointment of Goldman’s Mnuchin as Trerasury Secretary. While some minor regulatory changes were made to stimulate investment in manufacturing, Trump consistently touted the Stock Market as the barometer of his success, even claiming he had created the “greatest economy in the history of the world.”

0
Reply

US Written Reply to Russia Shows Biden Admin in Full Retreat on Moscow’s Demands

US State Department busted fabricating false flag in Ukraine