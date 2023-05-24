The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US weapons in Russia, fuzzy pics. Orban, no victory for Ukraine . Borrell, Belgorod or Belgrade. U/1
Topic 969
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If NATO gets directly involved, what is the likelihood China will boost Russia?