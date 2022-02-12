The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US/UK Go Into Panic Mode over Ukraine War, As Russia Conducts Exercises in Belarus. Zelensky Calls for Calm
Boris Johnson says Ukraine crisis has entered ‘most dangerous moment’
Boris Johnson has said the Ukraine crisis has entered “the most dangerous moment” on a visit to Nato’s headquarters as Russian forces continued their military buildup on the borders of its southern neighbour. The prime minister said “our intelligence remains grim” but told reporters in Brussels that he didn’t think a decision has yet been taken by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to order an invasion.
Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, February 11, 2022
Zelensky asks for proof of invasion of Ukraine allegedly planned for February 16
KIEV, February 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked, when speaking to journalists on Saturday, for information on the alleged Russian invasion planned for February 16, if such information is available, and pointed out that the information space was abundant in reports related to a potential incursion.
