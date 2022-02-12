The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden wags the dog, our inept leaders and Canada fights for freedom (w/ Robert Barnes)
The Duran: Episode 1223
Join Robert Barnes on LOCALS:
VivaBarnesLaw
Connect with VivaBarnesLaw and other members of VivaBarnesLaw community
Follow Robert Barnes on Twitter:
JavaScript is not available.
No Description
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Greatdiscussion,thanks.