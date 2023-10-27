The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US targets Iran by launching airstrikes on Syria
The Duran: Episode 1733
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
As it was always planned. Gaza is an excuse to do it. The Americans and Israelis are headed straight into the wood-chipper.
Excellent analysis — thank you …
Comprehensive discussion of the ME situation, with one significant omission IMO: yes, the US military buildup to confront Iran is only peripherally about Syria – an excuse – but more directly an intimidation against Iran’s vow to defend the Palestinians if Israel proceeds with a ground invasion of Gaza. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I doubt the US would be foolish enough to start a war with Iran using the ‘nuke issue’ as a pretext. So, this is indeed about Israel, first and foremost.
The only important point about the US bases in the Middle East is that those in countries like Iraq and Syria are there without permission, and hence illegal. It is absurd for the Americans to complain about attacks on soldiers and bases that should not be there.
Much the same applies to the state of Israel. It is fatuous to complain that it attracts hostility and attacks, because it has no right to exist at all. If it did not exist there would be no attacks.
Chinese and Russian technology thieves are so skilful that they can deploy finished equipment before the American research on which it is based has even been done.
Thus both Russia and China have put hypersonic missiles in service, ready for immediate use, while American corporations are still trying to get a prototype to work.
Maybe the Chinese and the Russians have stolen a time machine from the USA.