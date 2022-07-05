US Spy Operation That Manipulates Social Media Revealed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The CIA and Pentagon employ tens of thousands of people who use at least ten fake accounts at each major media platorm to include YouTube to influence national opinion.
